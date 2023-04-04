WINDHAM, Conn. — Mason Perkins drove in a pair of runs with a clutch hit in the fourth inning as Wheeler High beat Windham, 11-2, in an ECC out-of-division baseball game Tuesday.
Wheeler was leading 1-0 in the fourth with runners at second and third. Perkins then delivered a two-strike single to right field to bring home two runs and give the Lions a 3-0 lead. Wheeler added another run in the inning to go up 4-0.
"That hit really took the pressure off our defense," Wheeler coach Eric Collins said. "We played a lot more relaxed after that and we were able to roll."
Deondre Bransford and James Main each finished 2 for 4 with a double. Bransford drove in two runs. Sean Bergel contributed a pair of RBIs.
Bradin Anderson pitched the first six innings, allowing just one earned run and two hits. He struck out four.
It was the season opener for Windham.
Wheeler (2-0) next faces Plainfield at Dodd Stadium in Norwich on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
