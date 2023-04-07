GROTON — Kyle Kessler doubled home the winning run off the center-field fence in the bottom of the eighth and Wheeler High topped Grasso Tech, 9-8 in nonleague baseball game Friday at Washington Park.
James Main (2 for 5) had doubled earlier in the inning and scored on Kessler's drive. Kessler also pitched the final inning and two struck out two to earn the win.
Wheeler trailed 8-1 after the top of the sixth, but came back with three runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh to tie the game and force extra innings.
Garrett Lenihan drove in three runs in the bottom of the seventh with a one-out double to tie the game.
"It was an excellent win. They surprised us a little bit," Wheeler coach Eric Collins said. "Early on in the game, they were making the plays and the next thing you know it was 8-1.
"We changed our approach at the plate and became a little more selective, and we were seeing the pitcher for the third time."
Sean Bergel (2 for 4) also doubled and drove in a run for the Lions.
Grasso Tech fell to 1-1. Wheeler (3-1) is off until April 19 when it hosts Norwich Tech at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
