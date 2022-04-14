THOMPSON, Conn. — Tourtellotte scored four runs in the fifth inning and got past Wheeler High, 6-3, in an ECC Division IV baseball game Thursday.
Wheeler scored three runs in the first inning, but could not keep the lead. Wheeler's Sean Bergel pitched all six innings and did not allow an earned run. He struck out one and walked one.
"He pitched well enough to win the game," Wheeler coach Eric Collins said. "We had a good first inning, but left a small village on the bases the rest of the game. That's what we've been doing this season — scoring a lot of runs early and then losing our focus and not having a good approach at the plate."
Bergel was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Matt Pierce also drove in a run.
Tourtellotte is 3-2, 1-1 Division IV. The Lions (2-4, 0-1) next host Lyman Memorial on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
