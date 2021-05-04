LEBANON, Conn. — Lyman Memorial defeated Wheeler High, 16-0, in an ECC North Division baseball game on Tuesday.
Lyman (3-6, 3-6 ECC North) led 10-0 after two innings and the game ended after five due to the mercy rule. Wheeler (2-7, 2-7) finished with three hits.
Wheeler next hosts Plainfield on Saturday in a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
