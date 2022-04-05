PLAINFIELD — Plainfield starter Tyler Ezzel limited Wheeler High to one hit and the Lions lost, 6-0, to the Panthers in an ECC out-of-division baseball game on Tuesday.
Wheeler's lone hit game in the top of the sixth inning, a single by Wyatt Elliott.
Wheeler (0-2) threatened in the top of the fourth with runners on first and second and no outs. But a strikeout, popout and groundout ended the inning.
Wheeler starter Bradin Anderson struck out seven in four innings. Only one of the four runs he allowed was earned.
Plainfield moved to 2-0. Wheeler next hosts Grasso Tech on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
