NORWICH — Montville beat Wheeler High, 11-1, in an ECC out-of-division baseball game Monday at Dodd Stadium.
The contest ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Spencer Reichert drove in Wheeler's only run. The Lions had two hits, singles by Deondre Bransford and Bradin Anderson.
Montville moved to 4-14. Wheeler (6-10) next plays at Norwich Tech on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.