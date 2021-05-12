WOODSTOCK — Woodstock scored four runs in the third inning and beat Wheeler High, 4-1, in an ECC North Division baseball game Wednesday.
Wheeler scored its run in the first inning when Sean Bergel's sacrifice fly brought home Kyle Kessler.
Bradin Anderson pitched all six innings, striking out three. None of the four runs scored against him was earned. He gave up five hits.
Woodstock is 11-4, 11-4 ECC North. The Lions (2-10, 2-10) next travel to Putnam on Saturday for a 1 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
