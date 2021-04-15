GROTON — Putnam scored seven runs in the top of the third inning and defeated Wheeler High, 14-3, in an ECC North Division baseball game Wednesday night at Washington Park.
Wheeler led 3-1 before the Clippers' big inning in the season opener for both teams.
Lukas Jones, Matt Pierce and Jon Anderson each singled for Wheeler.
Wheeler next travels to St. Bernard on Saturday for an 11 a.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
