NORTH STONINGTON — Garrett Lenihan and James Main combined for a two-hitter at Wheeler High beat Ledyard, 6-0, in an ECC out-of-division baseball game on Sunday.
Lenihan pitched the first four innings allowing one hit with seven strikeouts and no walks to earn the win.
Main pitched the final three innings allowing one hit with three strikeouts and no walks. Main had a good day at the plate going 3 for 3 with a pair of RBIs and a double. Bradin Anderson also tripled.
Wheeler scored four runs in the third inning to take a 5-0 lead.
Ledyard has not posted all of its games this season on the CIAC website. But with Sunday's loss they are 1-17 in the games that have been reported.
Wheeler next travels to Stonington on Tuesday for a play-in game in the ECC Tournament at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
