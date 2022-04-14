STONINGTON — Killingly pushed across four runs in the top of the sixth inning and beat Stonington High, 4-2, in an ECC Division III baseball game Thursday.
Stonington (3-2, 0-1 ECC Division III) scored once in the first and once in the the third to take the early lead, but Killingly rallied for the win.
Stonington starter David Duguay pitched six innings, struck out five and allowed just one walk.
"David pitched very well. It was a good high school game. We hit the ball hard [but] right at people," Stonington coach Bob Cahoone said.
Brandt Ogden had an RBI for the Bears (3-2, 0-1 ECC Division III). Wynn Hammond also doubled.
Killingly is 2-4, 0-1. Stonington next plays at Plainfield on Saturday at noon.
— Keith Kimberlin
