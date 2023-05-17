KILLINGLY — Killingly scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh and edged Wheeler High, 2-1, in an ECC out-of-division baseball game on Wednesday.
Wheeler finished with four hits and Kyle Kessler was 2 for 3. Killingly's Landon Manzi pitched all seven innings striking out 11 with just one walk to earn the win.
Wheeler's Garrett Lenihan pitched into the seventh inning before leaving with no outs. He struck out five and allowed just one hit and one walk.
The two teams have played a pair of close games this season. Killingly beat Wheeler 8-6 in extra innings on May 8 winning the contest in the eighth.
Killingly is 9-10. Wheeler (11-5) next hosts St. Bernard on Thursday at 4 p.m. and closes the regular season on Saturday with a home game against Ledyard at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
