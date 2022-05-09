GROTON — Wheeler High scored four runs in the top of the seventh and topped Grasso Tech, 7-2, in a nonleague baseball game on Monday.
Wheeler was leading 3-2 before the big inning.
Kyle Kessler hit a solo home run over the left-field fence in the third inning and finished with two RBIs.
James Main tripled and scored twice. Matt Pierce also drove in a run.
Main pitched 4⅔ innings with eight strikeouts to earn the win. He allowed just two hits and one earned run with four walks.
Grasso Tech is 7-4. Wheeler (5-7) next hosts Lyman Memorial on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
