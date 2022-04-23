NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High's Kyle Kessler hit a solo home run, but the Lions lost to St. Bernard, 14-2, in an ECC Division IV baseball game on Saturday.
Kessler's homer came in the first inning over the left fielder's head. Bradin Anderson also had an RBI single in the inning that scored Garrett Lenihan. Wheeler's James Main finished 2 for 3.
St. Bernard scored three runs in the third, three more in the fourth and eight in the fifth to secure the win. The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.
St. Bernard is 3-4, 2-0 Division II. The Lions (3-6, 1-3) next hosts Windham on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.