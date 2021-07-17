WEST WARWICK — Brendan McGovern and Jack Kesner each homered as the Chariho Snapdragon Connie Mack baseball team defeated West Warwick, 12-3, on Thursday.
Kesner pitched the first four innings. Anthony Fusaro, Kyle McCovern and Adam Carpenter also pitched an inning each.
Chariho also tied South Kingstown/Narragansett, 4-4, on Wednesday. John Pellegrino pitched the first innings.
Chariho is now 5-1-1.
— Keith Kimberlin
