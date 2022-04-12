JOHNSTON — Johnston capitalized on a two-out error to score five runs in the sixth inning and the Panthers went on to defeat Chariho High, 7-2, in a Division II baseball game Tuesday.
The big inning for Johnston (1-0, 1-0 Division II) included a grand slam.
Liam Currrier doubled and drove in a run for the Chargers (2-1, 2-1), who tied the game at 2 in the top of the fifth. Chariho was limited to four hits.
The Chargers, meanwhile, held the Panthers to six hits.
Starter Jaxson Morkis allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out five. Ryan Cormier didn't allow an earned run in two innings. He walked one and struck out four.
Chariho next hosts Johnston on Friday at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.