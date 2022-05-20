JOHNSTON — Johnston's Jeremy Urena struck out 11 and limited Westerly High to four hits as the Panthers beat Westerly, 4-3, handing the Bulldogs their first Division II baseball loss of the season.
Urena, who has committed to the University of Rhode Island, pitched all seven innings for the win.
"He throws really hard, 88 maybe even 90 [mph]," Westerly coach Ron Sposato said. "He has good offspeed stuff as well."
The loss prevented Westerly (18-2, 16-1 Division II) from wrapping up the Division II-B title and a bye in the first round of the playoffs. Johnston (13-2, 13-2) still has a chance to surpass the Bulldogs.
Westerly threatened in the seventh with two outs. Dean Pons Jr. reached first on a dropped third strike. Greg Gorman followed with a single and they each advanced a base on a wild pitch.
Pons scored on an infield error and Gorman moved to third. But the inning ended on a groundout.
Westerly scored a run in the first when Pons stole home. Pons dashed home and was safe just a few seconds after the ball was returned to Urena.
Westerly added its second run in the third on a two-out single by Zach Beckler that scored Pons.
Freshman pitcher Michael Poole allowed two earned runs in six innings. He struck out eight and walked two.
Johnston plays at Narragansett on Saturday at 10 a.m. Westerly and Johnston square off again on Monday at Cimalore Field on Senior Night at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
