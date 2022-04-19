STONINGTON — Wynn Hammond struck out nine and Matt Castagliuolo hit a bases-loaded triple as Stonington High beat Windham, 11-1, in an ECC Division III baseball game Tuesday.
The game ended after five innings via the mercy rule.
Hammond allowed just one hit in the first inning and walked three to earn the win and move to 2-0.
Castagliuolo's triple came in the third inning when the Bears scored nine runs. Wyatt Verbridge also tripled and drove in two. Alex Starr was 2 for 3 and his hitting .500 (11 for 22). Dylan Cimini contributed a double.
Windham dropped to 3-5, 0-2 Division III. Stonington (4-2, 1-1) next hosts Montville on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
