PROVIDENCE — Westerly High senior pitcher Dean Pons Jr. can immediately rattle off the date of the last time he lost a game.
It was May 25 of his junior season, against Prout.
"They were hecklers and I folded under pressure," Pons said.
This year, Pons has thrived under pressure.
For the second time in the postseason, Pons responded in a do-or-die game, pitching a seven-hitter with 11 strikeouts Saturday as Westerly turned back Narragansett, 7-2, at Rhode Island College's Pontarelli Field to even the best-of-three Division II title series at one game apiece.
A deciding Game 3 will be played Sunday at noon at RIC.
Pons had pitched Westerly (24-5, No. 1 seed from Division II-B) past St. Raphael Academy in the second game of the semifinal series after the Bulldogs dropped the opener and were on the verge of elimination.
"We knew the first game didn't matter because we’ve had this same situation with St. Raphael," Pons said. "We have no pressure on us. We just went out here and balled."
In addition to Pons' performance, Zach Beckler drove in four runs with a pair of timely hits, and second baseman Nick Fiore made two key defensive plays.
Pons, who had only walked 13 batters in 61 innings, walked two of the first three hitters of the game. And a Narragansett single by Jared Chaloux (3 for 4), between the walks, loaded the bases with no outs.
But the next batter hit a grounder to third baseman Noah Burdick, who threw to catcher Travis Costa for the first out of the inning. Pons struck out the next two to end the threat.
"I know going into any game the first inning is the hardest. Once you get through the first inning, the rest of it is easy," Pons said.
The next three innings did go smoothly for Pons — he retired eight of the nine hitters he faced. The left-hander had eight strikeouts through four innings.
Meanwhile, Westerly's offense got going in the third inning, breaking through for three runs. Fiore and Pons started things with walks. With one out, Beckler slapped a singled up the middle against a drawn-in infield to score both Fiore and Pons.
"I was just going into each at-bat knowing he was throwing a lot of fastballs early in the count and curveballs later in the count, and I got him late [in the count] both times," Beckler said. "So I knew I just had to keep [waiting on] the curveball and drive it up the middle."
Beckler stole second base and went to third when Shep Simmons reach on an infield error. Beckler later scored on a wild pitch to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead.
Narragansett (18-7, No. 4 from II-B) threatened to tie the game in the fifth.
Jackson Monast and Declan Fogarty both reached on hard-hit singles, and Zachary Bianco loaded the bases after reaching on a bunt single.
Chaloux lined a single down the first-base line to score Monast and Fogarty to make it 3-2, and the Mariners had runners at second and third with no outs. Pons hit the next batter to, once again, load the bases.
Fiore then snared a line drive and threw to Beckler at shortstop to double the runner off second base. The runner on third base held.
The next Narragansett hitter, Zander Kent, who had a grand slam in the first game, hit a hard line drive up the middle that knocked Pons' glove off. The ball ricocheted to Fiore, who did well to come up with it. He threw out Kent on a close play at first base to end the inning and the threat.
"I was shocked Dean got a glove on it, but when I saw it come off, I knew I had to make a play quick," Fiore said. "I knew the runner on third was going to score. I knew I had to think quick and just get it to first."
Westerly broke open the game with four runs in the sixth.
Drew Bozek singled, stole second and went to third on an errant throw on the steal. One out later, Burdick walked and went to second without drawing a throw.
Bozek scored on a wild pitch, and Burdick moved to third. With two outs, Pons walked and went to second uncontested. A Greg Gorman walk loaded the bases.
Burdick then scored on a wild pitch, Pons went to third and Gorman to second.
Beckler (2 for 3, four RBIs) followed with a single to left field, scoring both Pons and Gorman to make it 7-2.
"Timely hitting was there today. Zach came up in some big spots for us," Westerly coach Ron Sposato said. "He came through. He's been very consistent all season long. He’s the guy we want up in the biggest spot."
Beckler leads the team in hitting (.440) and RBIs (33).
Pons retired the final six batters in order, including a pair of strikeouts to end the game.
He is 10-0 with an 0.82 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 68 innings this season.
"Anytime he takes the mound we know we can beat probably anybody in the whole state when he’s pitching," Sposato said. "He’s never off. He brings the whole confidence level of the team up. He’s a vocal leader, makes the whole team better."
Michael Poole will start Sunday's game. Gorman and Jack Tenuta will be available out of the bullpen.
