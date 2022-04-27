WESTERLY — Greg Gorman hit a bases-loaded double and Michael Poole struck out 11 as Westerly High edged Tiverton, 3-2, in a Division II baseball game at Cimalore Field on Wednesday.
Westerly trailed 1-0 when the left-handed-hitting Gorman drove the ball to deep left-center field in the fifth inning to bring home three runs. The drive came with one out.
Gorman finished 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles. Gorman is hitting .481 with 14 RBIs and has an .889 slugging average.
Tiverton right-hander Jason Totvin limited the Bulldogs to four hits and struck out nine in a complete-game performance.
"He threw pretty hard and had a nice curveball," Westerly coach Ron Sposato said.
Poole pitched all seven innings for the Bulldogs, allowing just four hits. He did not walk a batter and only one of the two runs scored off him was earned.
"He had command of his pitches today," Sposato said. "He was spotting his fastball, keeping it nice and low and hitting the corners. He was confident with his offspeed pitches and could throw them any time in any count."
Poole is 3-0 with 30 strikeouts in 19⅓ innings. He has an ERA of 1.09.
Tiverton dropped to 4-6, 3-5. Westerly (10-0, 8-0) next hosts Wheeler School/Rocky Hill in a doubleheader on Friday starting at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
