WESTERLY — Greg Gorman hit a three-run homer, Dean Pons Jr. struck out 12 and unbeaten Westerly High downed Prout, 7-3, in a Division II baseball game Tuesday at Cimalore Field.
Gorman's two-out homer went over the right-field fence in the fourth inning. It gave Westerly a 7-1 lead.
"We moved him up to No. 2 in the batting order in the last two games in front of [Zach] Beckler," Westerly coach Ron Sposato said. "Teams are pitching to him now."
Gorman, who will play at Division I Bryant next season, was intentionally walked in his next at-bat.
Pons did not walk a batter and scattered six hits in his complete-game performance. He is 2-0 on the season with a 1.08 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 13 innings.
"He had his control today," Sposato said. "He kept hitters off balance and his fastball was overpowering."
Shep Simmons was 2 for 2 with two runs scored. Nick Fiore also drove in a run for the Bulldogs (5-0, 4-0 Division II).
Prout dropped to 2-2, 2-2. Westerly next hosts Rogers on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
