WESTERLY — Just like it did during the season, Westerly High's baseball team dominated when the time arrived for postseason honors in Division II-B.
Eight players received some level of recognition. Senior right fielder/first baseman Greg Gorman was named the Division II-B player of the year and senior Dean Pons Jr. received the Cy Young Award as the division's top pitcher.
Gorman was also selected first-team All-State by the Providence Journal and Pons was second team. The baseball coaches association does not select an All-State team.
Westerly finished 25-5 and won the Division II championship for its first baseball title in 30 years. The 25 wins likely stand as a school record for victories in a season.
"Looking back, what really makes them a championship team is their work ethic and how much time they put into it," Westerly coach Ron Sposato said. "They all got along and they all worked with each other. They made each other better. It's very easy for a team to have a lot of negativity if some guys don't play a lot. We didn't have that."
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Gorman hit .398 with six home runs and eight doubles. He led the team with a .716 slugging average. He drove in 31 runs and scored 35 times.
"He came up big in a lot of spots for us this year. He always seemed to get on base even if he was in a slump through walks or getting hit by a pitch," Sposato said. "He could really make a pitcher pay for a mistake."
Gorman hit a towering solo home run at Rhode Island College in a 2-0 win against Narragansett in the deciding game of the best-of-three title series.
"He has good pitch selection. He knows what pitches he likes to hit. He works a lot on his swing," Sposato said. "He wants to perfect what he does."
Gorman, who is headed to Bryant University next season, also pitched six innings with a 2-0 record and ERA of 0.88.
Pons, a left-hander, put together one of the most dominant pitching seasons in school history.
Pons, who will play at Rhode Island College next season, finished 10-0 with an ERA of 0.82. He had 121 strikeouts in 68 innings and walked just 16. He did not have a bad outing the entire season.
"It is the epitome of consistency," Sposato said. "Every time he took the mound we knew we had a chance of winning. If we got a few runs for him, we knew we were going to win.
"He knows what works for him. He pitches what he wants to pitch. He has a lot of confidence in his pitches. His accuracy and command are off the charts."
Pons was the starter in two huge postseason games, against St. Raphael in the semifinals and Narragansett in the finals. Both times the Bulldogs were facing elimination. He threw complete-game victories with 22 strikeouts and three earned runs in 14 innings in those two games.
"He got the momentum back for us in both those series," Sposato said.
Pons played center field when he wasn't pitching. He hit .302 with seven doubles and scored 32 runs.
"His work ethic in the offseason when he gained 15-20 pounds made him a better hitter," Sposato said. "His play in center field was unbelievable. His numbers and what he did for the school has to make him one of the best players in school history."
Gorman and Pons were also first-team All-Division II-B selections.
Senior shortstop Zach Beckler, sophomore pitcher/outfielder Jack Tenuta and junior catcher Travis Costa joined them as first-team Division II-B selections.
Beckler led the team with .435 batting average. He also led the team in doubles (15) and tied for the team lead in RBIs with 33.
In the postseason, Beckler hit .400 with six doubles and 10 RBIs.
"Offensively, he's probably one of the best players I've seen here," said Sposato, who has been the Bulldogs skipper for seven seasons and is a former standout Westerly High player (Class of 2000). "He makes contact. When he's up, he's probably going to put the ball in play. He has great hand-eye coordination and he's constantly working on his game."
Early in the season, Sposato moved Gorman to the No. 2 spot in the batting order ahead of Beckler at No. 3. Beckler's reputation as a hitter helped Gorman.
"Moving Greg to second allowed him to start seeing a lot more pitches," Sposato said. "Before that, teams would walk him. But they couldn't do that with Zach behind him."
Beckler, a four-year starter, was also a solid presence at shortstop and had a big play in the final inning of the title game when he backhanded a hard-hit ball in the hole and threw out a runner at first.
"He solidified that side of the infield for us," Sposato said. "He has great speed and great instincts. He just makes the plays."
Tenuta, a right-hander, finished with a 7-3 record and an ERA of 1.69. He struck out 66 in 58 innings.
Tenuta also had a big season at the plate. He hit .395 with five home runs and five doubles. He tied for the team lead in RBIs with 33.
"We knew he could win some games for us on the mound," Sposato said. "What really surprised us was his offensive production. He grew 3 or 4 inches and put on 20 pounds in the offseason."
Costa earned his postseason honor for his work behind the plate. Westerly had a team ERA of 1.62 and compiled 290 strikeouts in 194⅓ innings. Costa caught all but one inning.
"[The coaches] don't call the pitches. Travis is calling the game and always adjusting during the game," Sposato said. "We will talk to the pitchers and Travis between innings. He really deserved it for his work with the pitchers.
"He also deterred a lot of runners on the base paths. A lot of teams didn't try to steal on us."
Junior third baseman Shep Simmons, senior second baseman Nick Fiore and freshman pitcher Michael Poole were named to the Division II-B second team.
Simmons hit .312 with five doubles and 12 RBIs.
"Batting cleanup is tough, but he went to the plate with confidence and had some big hits in some big spots for us," Sposato said.
Fiore hit .246 and made big defensive plays throughout the season and had a huge diving catch in the final game against Narragansett.
"Defensively he was amazing. He was very consistent at second base," Sposato said. "He got everybody else going in the dugout."
Poole finished 6-2 with an ERA of 2.00. His ERA was 1.42 in Division II games. He was the winning pitcher in the final game of both the championship and semifinal series.
"He has the composure of somebody who has been doing it for a while," Sposato said of the freshman. "All of his pitches are right around the knees. When you are around the plate, guys know they have to swing."
