NEWPORT — Greg Gorman hit his second home run of the season and Dean Pons Jr. pitched a three-hitter as Westerly High downed Rogers, 13-2, in a Division II baseball game on Thursday.
The game ended after six innings via the mercy rule.
Gorman (3 for 5) led off the sixth with a homer and later added an RBI single in the inning.
"The homer was to deep left-center. It was over a high fence; it was a good shot," Westerly coach Ron Sposato said.
Gorman is hitting .429 with a .762 slugging average. He is tied for the team lead with 10 RBIs.
Pons struck out nine and walked two in six innings. He improved to 3-0 and has 30 strikeouts in 19 innings. His ERA dropped to 0.37.
"He had command of his pitches as he usually does," Sposato said.
Pons finished 2 for 5 at the plate with a double and two RBIs. Jack Tenuta was 3 for 4 with an RBI. Noah Burdick drove in three runs, and Evan Clyne was 2 for 2 with a double. Shep Simmons added a double and drove in a run.
Westerly (8-0, 6-0 Division II) finished with 18 hits and raised its team batting average to .329.
Rogers dropped to 0-6, 0-6. Westerly next plays at Tiverton on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
