WESTERLY — Greg Gorman tripled and drove in three run as Westerly High beat North Smithfield, 10-5, in a Division II baseball game Thursday at Cimalore Field.
Gorman tripled down the right field line in the first inning to scored Dean Pons Jr. and Zach Beckler. Gorman finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
Gorman, a junior who has committed to Bryant University, is hitting .500 and leads the team with 14 RBIs.
Westerly scored the first nine runs of the game before North Smithfield scored five over the final two innings.
Pons was 3 for 5 with two RBIs, a double and three runs scored.
Becker finished 2 for 4. Noah Burdick drove in two with a pair of sacrifice flys.
Freshman Jack Tenuta (2-0) earned the win pitching the first six innings. He struck out six and allowed two earned runs. He did not walk a batter. Tenuta has 12 strikeouts in 12⅓ innings this season.
North Smithfield dropped to 2-6, 2-6 Division II. Westerly (6-2, 6-2) next travels to Mt. Hope on Friday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
