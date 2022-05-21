STONINGTON — Stonington High got a first-hand look at what it has read and heard about all baseball season: Westerly High's team is really good.
Starting its No. 4 pitcher, slugger Greg Gorman, the Bulldogs bounced back from their first Rhode Island loss by pummeling the Bears, 11-0, Saturday night on the strength of 10 Gorman strikeouts and Jack Tenuta's grand slam.
Stonington coach Bob Cahoone, a former longtime Westerly coach, was certainly impressed with the Bulldogs (19-2 overall).
"Westerly is solid with a deep lineup and deep pitching," Cahoone said. "They look like they'll have a good shot to reach the Division II final series."
Gorman, a right-handed thrower, is known more for his left-handed bat, which has produced a near-.500 batting average and helped get him a Division I scholarship to play at Bryant. He utilized an 85-mph fastball and a nasty slider to strike out 10 in five innings. He battled wildness (six walks) but allowed only a first-inning single by Dylan Cimini.
Westerly's regular starters, Tenuta and Dean Pons, Jr., each threw a scoreless inning in relief to complete a two-hit shutout.
"Greg hasn't thrown a lot for us," Westerly coach Ron Sposato said. "If we have four games in a week, he's our fourth pitcher. But he has a lot of ability. This is a game that counts for Stonington toward the state tournament but not for us, so we're not going to start a regular pitcher. But it's a rivalry game and we wanted to get in playoff mode after losing [to Johnston] on Friday."
Up 1-0 in the top of the third, Westerly blew it open courtesy of Tenuta's bases-loaded homer to left-center field. An error and singles up the middle by Zach Beckler and Shep Simmons set the table for Tenuta.
"I thought I hit it good but didn't think it was going out," Tenuta said. "It's my first grand slam and it feels great to come in a rivalry game on a beautiful night for baseball. We were supposed to play this in April but it got rained out, so were fortunate to play on a warm day."
Westerly upped its lead to 7-0 with two runs in the fifth. Brayden Champlin doubled home a run and scored on a wild pitch. Champlin walked with the bases loaded in the sixth for an 8-0 Westerly lead. The Bulldogs added three runs in the seventh.
Stonington (11-7) preps for the ECC tournament next week in what has been a turnaround season — in 2021 the Bears didn't win a game.
"We got off to a good start with a lot of sophomores playing," Cahoone said. "We're in a little rut now. Lately we've faced better pitching and have struggled to hit."
