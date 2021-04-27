THOMPSON — Freshman Bradin Anderson doubled and drove in four runs as Wheeler High defeated Tourtellotte, 11-7, in an ECC North Division baseball game Tuesday.
Fellow freshman Kyle Kessler tripled, doubled and scored four times. Wyatt Elliott, also a freshman, was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Lukas Jones drove in two runs as Wheeler earned its first win of the season.
The game was tied at 3 after three innings before Wheeler scored six runs in the top of the fourth to take the lead for good.
Starting pitcher Sean Bergel walked just two batters to pick up the win.
Windham fell to 1-5, 1-5 ECC North. Wheeler (1-5, 1-5) next hosts Windham on Saturday in a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
