WESTERLY — When Westerly High baseball coach Ron Sposato took one look at freshman Michael Poole pitching in preseason training, he knew there would be no junior varsity action in his future.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound right-hander popped the catcher's mitt with an 83-mph fastball and mixed in a curveball for strikes. Sposato knew he had another starting pitcher to join returnees Dean Pons and Jack Tenuta.
And after a few weeks of the season, Poole has shown he can not only fill the No. 3 slot in the rotation, he can dominate varsity lineups. Wednesday at Cimalore Field, Poole struck out 14 and allowed four hits in six innings to get the win in the Bulldogs' 6-4 victory over Rogers.
Westerly stayed atop the Division II-A standings and improved to 7-0 overall (5-0 Division II).
"We knew he'd contribute some, but I wasn't sure how much," Sposato said. "He's stepped in as our number three starter, and on weeks when we have two games, he's a reliever. He's really consistent and has done a great job with two wins already. He should have a great career here. He's a presence on the mound already, is around the plate and keeps the ball low."
Poole walked two in the first inning but settled down, striking out seven straight hitters, fanning the side in the second and third innings. Westerly spotted him a 4-0 lead with one run in the first and three in the second thanks to a combination of Rogers' wild pitches or passed balls that allowed runners to move along the bases and score from third.
Up 4-0, Poole allowed his first hit, Gavin Matthews' RBI double down the right-field line in the fourth to make it 4-1. The Bulldogs clung to a 5-1 lead after five innings and appeared in cruise control behind Poole. That is until an uncharacteristic defensive lapse in the sixth, allowing three unearned runs to score. Suddenly, a sleepy 5-1 lead turned into a one-run game.
Two infield errors sandwiched around two Rogers' singles. And after a Poole strikeout, Rogers' Nixon Brownell singled home a run to make it 5-4 and put runners on second and third with one out.
Poole's gem was turning into a potential no-decision. But he stranded the two runners in scoring position by striking out two to leave with a 5-4 lead after 5½ innings.
"I just tried to find my groove again and get first-pitch strikes," Poole said. "A few of their hitters had trouble with my fastball, so I just wanted to pound the strike zone."
Westerly got an insurance run in the sixth when Travis Costa's groundout drove in Michael Fiore, who led off with a walk.
Sposato thought Poole handled the adversity well. Nearing his pitch-count limit, Poole was relieved in the seventh by Tenuta, who worked a perfect seventh for the save.
"The goal was to have Poole go six strong innings and bring in Tenuta to close," Sposato said. "We feel pretty good to have a third starter of Poole's quality. He should do big things at Westerly."
Westerly managed just four hits, all singles, but took advantage of seven walks, a hit batter and numerous wild pitches or passed balls. Pons scored two runs, and Zach Beckler drove in two. When you add the two key errors in the sixth, the Bulldogs were fortunate Poole dominated Rogers (0-5) the way he did.
"Our defense is usually pretty solid but we didn't have a complete game today," Sposato said. "It also wasn't our best game offensively. In a couple of our games we've taken 3-0, 4-0 leads but get complacent offensively, relying too much on our pitching and defense. We should have gotten some key hits to put the game out of reach, but we took advantage of their wildness and did what we had to do to come out with a win."
Sposato said quality teams still win on days when they aren't clicking in every area.
"That's the sign of a good team to pull out a victory no matter what it takes," Sposato said. "This is definitely the best team I've had in my seven years. The work ethic is unmatched, probably in the league. The kids come early to stretch and work on their bodies, they take extra groundballs after games and they want to practice Sunday. Their goal is to win every game. The competitiveness on this team is what drives them. They want to not lose even more than they want to win."
