WOOD RIVER JCT. — Liam Flynn doubled, tripled and drove in four runs, Ben Fargo pitched five shutout innings and Chariho High rolled past Exeter-West Greenwich, 10-0, in the season opener for both teams Tuesday.
Fargo allowed just one hit while striking out three and walking seven in the Division II game, which ended after 5½ innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Flynn, a senior playing catcher, finished 2 for 4 and scored twice for the Chargers. Alan Carpenter was 2 for 2 with an RBI, and Jack Stevens, Liam Currier, Adam Carpenter and Kyle McGovern drove in one run apiece.
Chariho took advantage of 12 walks.
The Chargers next play at EWG on Friday at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
