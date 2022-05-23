EAST GREENWICH — Liam Flynn doubled and drove in three runs as Chariho High beat Wheeler School/Rocky Hill, 8-3, in a Division II baseball game on Monday.
Jack Stevens was 3 for 4 with a double and a triple. Ethan Elderkin was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Darren Clarke was also 2 for 3, and Brendan McGovern tripled.
Chariho led 7-1 after 4½ innings.
Reliever Jack Stevens earned the win, finishing with three strikeouts in three innings. Starter Brady Anderson pitched the first three innings, allowing just one hit while striking out five.
Wheeler/Rocky Hill dropped to 6-11, 6-11 Division II. Chariho (9-7, 9-7) next hosts Ponaganset on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
