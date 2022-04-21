NARRAGANSETT — Ben Fargo allowed just one earned run and pitched all seven innings as Chariho High topped Narragansett, 8-2, in a Division II baseball game on Thursday.
Fargo allowed nine hits, struck out three and did not walk a batter to move to 3-0. Fargo has 16 strikeouts in 16 innings this season to go with a 2.63 ERA.
Chariho led 4-2 after five innings and scored four more in the sixth inning to take an 8-2 lead.
Ryan Cormier was 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Kyle McGovern was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Ethan Elderkin and Liam Flynn were each 2 for 4. Fargo, Jack Stevens and Alan Carpenter each drove in a run.
Narragansett dropped to 0-4, 0-4 Division II. Chariho (5-1, 5-1) next plays at Prout on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
