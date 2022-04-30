WOOD RIVER JCT. — Ben Fargo pitched a two-hit shutout as Chariho High defeated Rogers, 10-0, in a Division II baseball game on Saturday.
Fargo struck out four and walked none as the game ended after 4½ innings due to the mercy rule. Fargo moved to 4-0 with 20 strikeouts in 21 innings. He has an ERA of 2.00.
Jack Stevens, Fargo, Alan Carpenter, Kyle McGovern and Ryan Cormier each drove in a run for Chariho.
Rogers dipped to 1-7, 1-7 Division II. Chariho (6-2, 6-2) next plays at Rogers on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
