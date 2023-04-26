PUTNAM — David Duguay pitched a complete-game four-hitter, leading Stonington High past Putnam, 4-0, in an ECC out-of-division baseball game on Wednesday.
Duguay struck out a pair and walked just one.
Finn Eck drove in a pair of runs for Stonington. Jace Wolfradt finished 2 for 3 with a triple. Alex Starr was 2 for 3 with a double. Nick Cannella singled twice.
Putnam dropped to 3-8. Stonington (5-6) next hosts Griswold on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
The Bears host Chariho on Monday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
