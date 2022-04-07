STONINGTON — David Duguay pitched five shutout innings and struck out six as Stonington High downed NFA, 9-0, in an ECC out-of-division baseball game Thursday.
"Duguay had them off balance all day," Stonington coach Bob Cahoone said. "We threw strikes and played good defense. Seven of the runs we scored came with two outs."
Duguay allowed just one hit and walked one batter.
Stonington scored four runs in the first inning and five in the sixth. Alex Starr was 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Dylan Cimini was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
NFA dropped to 0-2. Stonington (2-1) next hosts Westerly on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
