WESTERLY — Father's Day has held a special significance for the Westerly High baseball program since 1992.
That year, Westerly beat Mount St. Charles, 20-1, in the deciding game of the double-elimination tournament for the Class B crown.
Aaron Simmons, a junior left-hander on the '92 Bulldogs, was the winning pitcher. In those days, the final two teams in the tournament played nine-inning games. Simmons threw a complete-game six-hitter and the run off him was unearned.
On Sunday at Rhode Island College, Simmons watched from beyond the Westerly bullpen in left field, as his oldest son, junior Shep Simmons, celebrated another championship for Westerly, the first since that 1992 season.
And just like then it came on Father's Day.
"It's completely surreal, amazing, it's a gift from God," Aaron Simmons said. "I don't really think about [the Father's Day connection] until my brother [Jason] told me about it. I tried not to think about it, but you know, I would be lying if I didn't say it was in the back of my mind."
Father and son spent part of the early morning on Sunday taking batting practice.
"I woke up [Sunday] morning after having a pretty off game [on Saturday], and my dad was right there. He texted me to see if I wanted to take BP," Shep Simmons said. "It was downpouring, but we were at the middle school field at 7:30 hitting and he was pitching. It was awesome."
But the Simmons father-son story goes back a generation. Shep is named for his grandfather, who passed away during Aaron Simmons' senior year at Brown University due to complications following a surgery.
"He was president of Westerly National Little League and he played a large role in that whole Trombino Complex," Aaron Simmons said. "There is a memorial stone there for him and we go there all the time to keep it in the family and to keep it full circle. It means a lot. He is always in my thoughts and he was in my thoughts today. It's pure magic."
Aaron Simmons went for a run Sunday morning to burn off nervous energy.
"During a lot of my run, I thought about playing catch with my dad in the backyard. I find solace that the last time I saw my dad was at a fall basement tournament," he said.
Simmons wore his 1992 championship medal to Sunday's game. He will have another to add to his collection.
"[Westerly coach] Ronnie [Sposato] had one medal left over, and everyone just said it's got to go to Aaron Simmons," Shep Simmons said. "He's just coached everyone of them. He's been very instrumental in not just my success this season but the whole team's success every step of the way."
Big Ronnie, Little Ronnie
Sunday's victory also carried special Father's Day significance for Sposato.
His father, Ron Sposato Sr., was an avid high school sports fan and attended many games before passing in 2014.
Growing up, the father was known as "Big Ronnie" and his son was known as "Little Ronnie."
"With this being the 30-year history of the last championship and Shep's dad being on that team, it looked like it was all going to fall in place for us, especially on Father's Day," Sposato said. "My father would have loved to have been here and seen this. I wish he was here."
Lefties stick together
Aaron Simmons watched the game standing by another Westerly great, left-handed pitcher Gerry Auth.
Auth, who later played at Hofstra, was 11-2 his senior year with a 1.95 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 79 innings. He hit .474 with 16 doubles, nine home runs and 46 RBIs.
"Lefties have to stick together," Simmons said. "[Auth] was the first person I grabbed. He knows, he understands, he's a big family man, he gets it. He was the first guy to my left. It was really special."
Long time coming
The 1992 championship was also a long time coming — the previous championship was in 1944, when the Bulldogs finished 16-0.
The 1944 team beat Pawtucket West, 3-1, in the Class B championship game, according to rihssports.com.
In the ensuing state tournament, Westerly beat the top team from Class A, La Salle, 4-2, and the top team from Class C, North Providence, 4-3, in the title game.
From 1934-1978 teams in all classes and subdivisions competed in the state tournament.
According to the website, Class B had its own tournament in 1933-1935, 1939-1942 and 1944-1949 in addition to a state tournament.
Westerly did win the Class B championship in 1940, beating Woonsocket two games to one in a three-game series.
The Bulldogs then lost to Class A champion La Salle, in a three-game series, for the state championship.
Some numbers
Westerly hit .309 as a team this season with 207 runs in 30 games, and the pitching staff posted an ERA of 1.62 with 290 strikeouts.
Zach Beckler led the team in hitting with a .435 average. He had the most hits (40) and was tied with Jack Tenuta for the team lead in RBIs with 33. Beckler slugged 15 doubles.
Greg Gorman hit .398 with eight doubles, six homers and 31 RBIs. Tenuta hit .395 with five doubles and five homers.
Brayden Champlin (.346), Simmons (.312) and Dean Pons Jr. (.302) also all hit better than .300.
Pons was 10-0 on the mound with an 0.82 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 168 innings. Tenuta was 7-3 with a 1.69 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 58 innings. Poole finished 6-2 with an ERA of 2.00 and 72 strikeouts in 49 innings.
The Bulldogs were shut out only once and that occurred in the first game of the semifinal series against St. Raphael Academy.
The 25 wins is likely a school record. The 1992 team was 23-5. Win-loss records at The Sun date to 1935 and no team has exceeded the 23 by the 1992 team until this season.
