WOOD RIVER JCT. — Ryan Cormier went 4 for 5 with two doubles and five RBIs and the Chariho High baseball team had 15 hits en route to a 17-8 Division II win over Johnston on Friday.
The Chargers led 7-3 after the first inning and 15-5 after three.
Brendan McGovern finished with three hits, including a triple, and drove in two runs. Adam Carpenter added two hits and two RBIs, and Caden Babcock tripled and had two hits and three RBIs.
Liam Flynn, who also tripled, had two RBIs.
Ben Fargo finished 3 for 3, scored three runs and drove in one. He also earned the win on the mound for Chariho (3-1, 3-1 Division II), going four innings. He struck out six and walked one. Brady Anderson pitched three scoreless innings of relief, striking out four and walking one.
Johnston, which beat Chariho, 7-2, on Tuesday, fell to 1-1, 1-1.
The Chargers next play at East Greenwich on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Ken Sorensen
