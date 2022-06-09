WESTERLY — There was not one peep of pressure for the Westerly High baseball team after the Bulldogs dropped the first game of their Division II best-of-three semifinal series against St. Raphael Academy.
"Our pitching has been so deep and so good all year," Westerly senior power hitter Greg Gorman said, "we weren't worried one bit."
But the way the Bulldogs recovered from the opening hiccup — winning Game 2 in a rout and finishing off the series Thursday at Cimalore Field with a 10-0 mercy-rule victory in Game 3 — there's no doubt Westerly looks like a team on a mission to win its first divisional baseball title since 1992.
The contrast in pitching depth put Westerly (23-4, No. 1 seed from Division II-B) in a league of its own against the Saints (17-6, No. 2 in II-A). The Bulldogs turned to impressive freshman Michael Poole, while the Saints were forced to start a hurler who hadn't thrown an inning all season.
And after one inning, the issue was all but decided.
The 6-foot-4 Poole retired the side in order en route to a two-hit, seven strikeout shutout. St. Raphael's starter allowed three runs in the first before being pulled.
The Bulldogs tacked on five in the second off the Saints' regular shortstop to end any drama that might have unfolded if Poole performed in an elimination game the way a typical freshman might.
"I wasn't nervous at all," said Poole (5-2). "I know the team I have behind me. I just wanted to pound the strike zone, get ahead of hitters and keep them off balance."
Poole used his 85-86-mph fastball and sharp curve to retire the first 10 batters. Only a couple of Saints singles in the fourth prevented a five-inning perfect game bid — Poole did not walk a batter and Westerly made no errors in the field that could've led to a baserunner.
"A semifinal elimination game is a pretty big spot for a freshman with the pressure and the big atmosphere of a large crowd," Westerly coach Ron Sposato said. "You would have never guessed he was a freshman. But it's not unexpected. We knew if the series ended up going three we'd have the pitching advantage. They didn't have many arms left."
After Poole's dominant first inning, Westerly's offense took over in the bottom half of the frame. Gorman walked and Zach Beckler singled with one out to get things started. After a walk to Shep Simmons, Jack Tenuta's forceout drove in the first run. Drew Bozek, the No. 7 hitter, grounded a two-run single up the middle to make it 3-0.
"That was the plan, to set the tone and get up early," Gorman said.
Sposato agreed, sensing that St. Raphael realized the inevitable after seeing a competitive Game 2 turn from a 4-1 deficit in the seventh inning to a 10-1 Bulldogs rout.
"They looked like it was over Wednesday," Sposato said. "We thought if we got to them early and jumped on them, we would have them thinking they were pretty much done. It worked out as planned."
In Westerly's second, Nick Fiore led off with an infield single and Dean Pons Jr. lined a single to left. Gorman followed with a hard single to right that loaded the bases with no outs. Beckler walked to force in a run. After a groundout, Tenuta singled home a run and Travis Costa followed with an RBI hit-by-pitch to make it 6-0. Bozek's sacrifice fly and Fiore's RBI walk made it 8-0.
Poole allowed two singles in the fourth for the Saints' only baserunners. Westerly added a run in its fourth on Tenuta's RBI double. Noah Burdick's run-scoring single in the fifth gave the Bulldogs a 10-0 lead, invoking the mercy rule and triggering a celebration on the field.
"Westerly's pitching depth was the difference," longtime Saints coach Tom Sorrentine said. "They have three legitimate starters and we have Jonathan Quinn, who shut them out [6-0] in Game 1. Westerly is a solid team. They put the ball in play today, and Poole doesn't pitch like a freshman, that's for sure."
Westerly's three starting pitching studs, Pons, Tenuta and Poole, will be well rested for the best-of-three final series against either Narragansett or Chariho starting June 16 at Rhode Island College. Westerly is comfortable with any of those ace-like hurlers taking the mound, including Poole.
"Michael is just a beast," Gorman said. "There's not a small ceiling for him. He can shoot for the stars."
Westerly swept its two games against Narragansett, which holds a 1-0 lead over the Chargers in their semifinal series, and Chariho during the regular season.
"We played Narragansett in the first series of the year, won 10-0 in the first game but had a great [8-6] extra-inning win up there in the second game," Sposato said. "They are on fire and hitting the heck out the ball. We had two good games (both wins by three runs) against Chariho. Either team will give us a battle. We're not just happy to be in the final. We want to finish the job."
