STONINGTON — Dylan Cimini allowed just one hit in six innings and struck out 10 as Stonington High defeated Ledyard, 6-3, in an ECC out-of-division baseball game on Saturday.
Cimini didn't allow a hit until there was one out in the sixth inning. The Stonington bullpen pitched the final inning.
"He had a 37-pitch first inning, but after that he was able to spot his fastball and curveball," Stonington coach Bob Cahoone said. "In the first inning, the bases were loaded with one out. But he got out of it with a groundout and strikeout."
Stonington scored two runs in the first inning and three more in the fourth to take a 5-0 lead.
Fin Eck (2 for 3) doubled twice and drove in a pair of runs. Alex Starr was 2 for 3.
Stonington (3-4) next travels to Killingly on Monday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.