STONINGTON — Dylan Cimini struck out 10, Nick Cannella hit a key early single and Wyatt Verbridge drove in three runs as Stonington High topped Montville, 7-3, in an ECC out-of-division baseball game Wednesday.
Cimini pitched shutout six innings, allowed four hits and walked just two batters to improve to 2-0. Cimini has 18 strikeouts in 12 innings with just three walks this season. He has allowed just one run and it was unearned.
"Dylan pitched very well," Bears coach Bob Cahoone said. "He went six solid innings against a decent top four — the top four in their lineup are very good. And we came up with some clutch hits. Nick had a two-out, two-run single in the second inning that gave us a little breathing room."
Stonington led 4-0 after the second inning and 7-0 through six.
Cannella finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Verbridge went 4 for 4 with a double, and Wynn Hammond and Matt Castagliuolo both finished 2 for 3. Castagliuolo doubled and scored twice.
Montville dropped to 1-6. Stonington (5-2) next plays at Griswold on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Bears have won four of their last five games.
— Keith Kimberlin
