STONINGTON — Dylan Cimini finished 4 for 4 and drove in five runs as Stonington High topped Griswold, 15-5, in a ECC Division III baseball game on Thursday.
Cimini and Austin Linicus (3 for 4, three RBIs) each doubled for the Bears.
The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Alex Starr, Nick Cannella, Finn Eck and Noah Christina each drove in a run for Stonington. The Bears led 11-4 after three innings.
Aaron LoPresto pitched the first 3-⅓ innings to earn the win.
Griswold is 5-6, 2-2 Division III. Stonington has won three straight and is 6-6, 2-2. The Bears next host Chariho in a nonleague game on Monday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
