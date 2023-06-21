WOOD RIVER JCT. — Leo Emery brought home the game's only run with a safety squeeze bunt in the fifth inning as the Chariho Connie Mack baseball team defeated West Warwick, 1-0, on Monday.
Reliever Adam Carpenter pitched two innings striking out four to earn the victory. Jack Stevens pitched the final inning striking out three to earn a save. Starter Andrew Smith pitched the first inning with four strikeouts and Ethan Gordan had a strikeout in two innings of work.
Catcher Darren Clark played well defensively and also had a hit.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.