WOOD RIVER JCT. — Alan Carpenter drove in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth as Chariho High topped Narragansett, 15-14, in an extra-inning Division II baseball game Tuesday.
Liam Flynn led off the bottom of the ninth with a triple to deep right-center field. He came home on Carpenter's single to the outfield.
Chariho had taken a 14-10 lead with eight runs in the bottom of the sixth. But the Mariners came back to tie the game with four runs in the top of the seventh.
Carpenter pitched the final two innings and did not allow a hit to earn the win. He struck out a pair and walked one.
Ryan Cormier was 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored for Chariho. Brendan McGovern was 3 for 5 and drove in a run. Liam Currier was 2 for 4 with four RBIs.
Jack Stevens tripled and drove in two runs.
Narragansett dropped to 0-3, 0-3 Division II. Chariho (4-1, 4-1) next plays at Narragansett on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
