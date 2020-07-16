CRANSTON — Chariho’s Connie Mack team lost to Cranston, 5-4, in eight innings during a game Wednesday night.
Chariho had a 4-1 leading after 61/2 innings. But Cranston scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh and added another in the first extra inning to earn the win.
Jack Kesner pitched well before leaving in the seventh. A Chariho error in the seventh proved costly.
Chariho (4-3) will next travel to Cimalore Field in Westerly on Monday at 7 p.m. to face a team comprised of Westerly High player.
The game will not count in the Connie Mack standings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.