NORTH KINGSTOWN — Chariho's Connie Mack baseball team lost to Slocum twice over the weekend and was eliminated from the state tournament in the semifinal round.
Chariho lost 4-2 on Friday and 3-2 on Saturday.
Starting pitchers Justin Giles and Jack Kesner provided solid outings, but Chariho failed to score in key situations, according to coach Cal Carpenter.
He said Slocum also had good pitching and played solid defense.
Slocum advances to the title series where it will play Flood Ford.
Several players from the Chariho team will move on to Fall Ball.
— Keith Kimberlin
