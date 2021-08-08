CRANSTON — The Chariho Snapdragon Connie Mack baseball team advanced to the semifinals of the state tournament with a win against Cranston, 3-2, on Friday.
Chariho won the game on a two-out, walk-off RBI single by Jason Edwards in the eighth inning.
Justin Giles pitched a complete game to earn the win and Alan Carpenter drove in Chariho's other two runs.
Outfielder Kyle McGovern also threw out a the potential trying run at the plate in the seventh.
Chariho had defeated Cranston, 4-1, earlier in the tournament. John Pellegrino threw a complete game allowing.
Chariho scored all of its runs in the top of the seventh on hits by Liam Flynn, Giles, Edwards, Pellegrino, Brendan McGovern and Jack Kesner.
— Keith Kimberlin
