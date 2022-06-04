JOHNSTON — Chariho High scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning and held off Johnston, 3-1, in the Division II baseball tournament on Saturday.
The victory advanced the Chargers (11-9, the sixth seed in Division II-B) to the semifinals, where they will take on Narragansett (No. 4 in II-B) in a best-of-three series that will likely start on Tuesday.
The game was tied 1-1 when the Chargers took the lead in the fifth off Johnston starter Jeremy Urena, who has committed to the University of Rhode Island. Urena is the only Division II pitcher to beat Westerly High this season.
In the fifth, Chariho's Liam Currier was running to third base when a throw from the Johnston outfield was high and sailed out of play. Currier scored on the miscue. Alan Carpenter scored the other run on a Ryan Cormier groundout.
Urena left after five innings and took the loss. He allowed three runs, two earned, on six hits. He struck out six and walked none.
"We were putting the ball in play. We didn't really swing at bad pitches," first-year Chargers coach Matt Clarke said. "We had some sacrifice bunts and sacrifice flies."
Chariho had loaded the bases earlier in the game with no outs and failed to scored.
Chariho's Ethan Elderkin was 2 for 3.
Johnston (16-6, No. 2 in II-B) threatened in the bottom of the seventh with runners on second and third with two outs. Chariho intentionally walked Urena to load the bases.
Chariho third baseman Ben Fargo then fielded a ground ball to his left on the run and threw a one-hopper to Currier at first base that he gloved for the final out.
"All year the X-factor has been showing up ready to play," Clarke said. "The days we didn't show up to play we lost. So far, we've showed up and done what it takes to win."
Ryan Cormier pitched the first five innings to earn the win. He allowed just two hits, walked three and struck out four.
"He threw very well and settled into a groove after the first inning," Clarke said.
Kyle McGovern pitched the final two innings and earned a save.
The series with Narragansett will likely include a Wednesday game at Chariho and a Thursday game at Narragansett, if necessary. Chariho's graduation is Friday.
— Keith Kimberlin
