WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High scored 14 runs in the fourth inning and overpowered West Warwick, 19-3, in a Division II baseball game Monday.
Ben Fargo (3 for 5) doubled and drove in five runs as the Chargers snapped a five-game losing streak. Brendan McGovern also homered for Chariho and drove in two runs.
The game ended after 4½ innings due to the mercy rule.
Liam Flynn was 3 for 4 with four RBIs. Alan Carpenter finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Liam Currier tripled and was 2 for 3. Jack Stevens finished 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs, and Ryan Cormier was 2 for 2.
Pitcher Brady Anderson earned the win. He struck out five and walked none in five innings.
West Warwick dropped to 4-9, 4-9 Division II. Chariho (7-7, 7-7) next plays at Rogers on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
