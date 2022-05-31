BURRILLVILLE — Chariho High overcame a late four-run deficit to upset Burrillville, 8-4, in a Division II baseball tournament preliminary-round game that went extra innings Tuesday.
Chariho, the sixth seed in Division II-B, trailed 4-0 through five innings before scoring once in the fifth and three times in the sixth to tie it. The Chargers then scored four runs in the top of the ninth and went on to beat the Broncos, the No. 3 seed in II-A.
"The bats woke up late in the game into extra innings," Chariho coach Matt Clarke said in an email.
Alan Carpenter went 3 for 5, scored twice and drove in two runs for the Chargers (10-9). Ryan Cormier added three hits and two RBIs, Liam Currier drove in three runs, Ethan Elderkin had two hits and scored twice, and Liam Flynn had two hits, including a double, and scored once.
Carpenter pitched four innings of scoreless relief to earn the win. He gave up just one hit and three walks to the Broncos (14-5), striking out five.
Starter Ben Fargo struck out eight in five innings.
Chariho next plays at Johnston (15-4), the No. 2 seed in II-B, in the quarterfinal round on either Friday or Saturday. Chariho lost to the Panthers, 7-2, on April 12 and beat them three days later, 17-8.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.