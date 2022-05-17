NEWPORT — Alan Carpenter finished 4 for 4 with four RBIs as Chariho High beat Rogers, 11-2, in a Division II baseball game Tuesday.
Carpenter, who is hitting .500 for the season and leads the team in hits with 15, also doubled.
Chariho broke open the game with five runs in the top of the fifth to take an 8-2 lead.
Logan Cleary doubled and drove in two runs. Liam Flynn finished 2 for 4 with a double, and Liam Currier finished 2 for 4.
Kyle McGovern pitched the first five innings to earn the win. Jaxson Morkis struck out four in two innings of relief.
Rogers fell to 1-12, 1-12 Division II. Chariho next hosts Wheeler/Rocky Hill on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.