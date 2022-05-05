TIVERTON — Pitcher Jason Potvin allowed just three hits to lead Tiverton over Chariho High, 8-1, in a Division II baseball game Thursday.
Potvin struck out nine and walked one in a complete-game effort for the Tigers (7-6, 6-5 Division II). He also tripled and drove in two runs.
No one had more than one hit for the Chargers (6-3, 6-3).
Starter Kyle McGovern allowed five runs (just two earned), on seven hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out five. Chariho made three errors.
Chariho next hosts Tiverton on Saturday at noon.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.