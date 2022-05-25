WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High managed one hit in a 10-0 loss to Tiverton in a Division II baseball game Wednesday.
The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Pitcher Jason Potvin earned the win for the Tigers (10-9-1, 10-8-1 Division II). He struck out seven and walked two. Potvin also beat the Chargers on May 5, throwing a three-hitter over seven innings.
Alan Carpenter had the lone hit for the Chargers (9-8, 9-8).
Chariho next hosts Wheeler/Rocky Hill on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
