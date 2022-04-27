WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High's Division II baseball game with Prout was suspended after seven innings due to darkness on Wednesday with the two teams tied, 15-15.
It will resume on May 14. The Chargers next host Rogers on Saturday at noon.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.